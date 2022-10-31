IND vs NZ 2022: Meet India's New Pace Sensation Kuldeep Sen

26-year-old Kuldeep Sen received his maiden India call-up for the ODI series against New Zealand which will be played a few days after the 2022 T20 World Cup. The All India Selection Committee decided to rest several stars including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for the New Zealand tour. Senior pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami were also rested for the ODI series which allow a youngster like Kuldeep to get a maiden ODI call-up.

The Madhya Pradesh pacer is known for his express pace as he has the ability to click 140kmph on regular basis. He grabbed the limelight during the 2022 season for Rajasthan Royals. He played 7 matches for the franchise in which he claimed 8 wickets which included a four-fer.

He made his debut for Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. The 26-year-old made an instant impact on his debut game as successfully defended 15 off the last over to help his team register a win in a close contest.

He was one of the steals from the 2022 auction as Rajasthan Royals picked up the right-arm fast bowler for a price tag of Rs 20 Lakh.

The Royals pacer belonged from a humble background as his father Rampal Sen runs a small salon at Sirmour Chauraha, in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

The RR management was highly impressed him during IPL as he bowled some tough overs for him under pressure situations.

Kuldeep has a scintillating record in first-class cricket as he has claimed 52 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 28.40. While he hasn’t played much in List A and claimed 7 scalps in as many matches.



He has travelled with the Indian team in the past year as a net bowler for several series and now he has a golden opportunity to make a name for himself at big stage.

India ODI squad For New Zealand Tour: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

