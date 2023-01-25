IND vs NZ 2023: All You Need to Know About India vs New Zealand T20I Series

Team India will battle it out against New Zealand in a three-match T20I series starting on January 27, Friday. The Men in Blue already completed a clean sweep in the ODI series against the Kiwis, winning it 3-0. Shubman Gill played a prolific part in the series scoring a double century in the first game and recording a century in the third. His exploits won him the player of the series award. The Batting department flexed their muscles getting two 300+ scores throughout the series.

That said, the Indian team will be without experienced campaigners Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20I series. In their absence, the team will be led by Hardik Pandya with Suryakumar Yadav deputising donning the role of vice-captain. Suryakumar has become a pivotal cog in the Indian T20I squad recently. The Indians beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in their last T20I series without the presence of veterans like Kohli and Sharma, under the leadership of Pandya.

With great momentum heading into this game, the Indian side will be looking to assert their dominance once again, whereas New Zealand will be in the mood for revenge.

Schedule and Venues

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played on January 27 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The following game is scheduled to take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on January 29. The final encounter of the T20I series will be played on February 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All the matches are scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Live Streaming and Live Telecast

The T20I series between India and New Zealand will be televised on Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

India’s T20I squad for the series against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

New Zealand’s T20I squad for series against India: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Benjamin Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

