IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: After Gettiing Dropped, Sanju Samson Helps Ground Staff in Adjusting Covers | WATCH

Sanju Samson’s name started buzzing on social media after the Indian team management dropped him from playing XI for the second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton. To fill the void of an extra bowling option, Deepak Hooda was added into the mix, replacing the Kerala cricketer.

Samson scored a 38-ball 36 in the first ODI in Auckland and featured in a crucial 94-run stand with Shreyas Iyer for the fifth wicket. He was dismissed by Adam Milne in the 46th over but the partnership he formed helped the visitors set New Zealand a challenging 306-run target.

India’s efforts with the bat went in vain as they lacked a sixth bowling option. Taking its advantage, the duo of Kane Williamson and Tom Latham forged an unbeaten 221-run partnership, taking the hosts home with 17 balls to spare.

The requirement of proper balance in the team once again saw Sanju getting left to warm the bench. However, his gesture towards the ground staff in Hamilton won a million hearts. Due to bad weather, the covers had to be pulled in and out repeatedly and that’s when Sanju went ahead and offered his help.

Rajasthan Royals shared a video on Twitter in which Sanju could be seen assisting the ground staff in managing the covers amid a blow of wind.

The stubborn rain finally led an abandonment of the game in Hamilton. India were 89 for 1 in 12.5 overs when rain stopped play. The match was reduced to 29-overs-a-side as the first interruption caused a four-hour break. India were 22 for no loss in the fifth over at that time.

After resumption, the visitors lost their skipper Shikhar Dhawan (3 off 10 balls) trying to up the ante. But Gill (45 batting) and Surya (34 batting) added 66 effortless runs in under eight overs before the heavens opened up once again.

Gill had four boundaries and a pulled six while Surya hit three different sixes — slog sweep over mid-wicket, reverse sweep behind square, and a pull-shot to carry his T20I form into the longer format.

(With PTI Inputs)

