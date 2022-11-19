IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs New Zealand Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs For Sunday T20I match, November 20, 12:30 pm IST

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Team Prediction and Suggestions for match between India and the New Zealand team: The first T20 of the series between India and New Zealand had to be scrapped due to the weather. The players may have used this time to sign autographs and share some light moments but would be raring to get back on the field again.

There is everything to play for in the second T20 of the series. India had to undergo a heartbreaking loss in the semi-finals to ultimate T20 world champions England in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. New Zealand witnessed the same fate in their semi-final fixture against Pakistan.

Also Read | After Sacking Chetan Sharma-led Selection Panel, BCCI Likely to Introduce Split Captaincy: Report

The Indian squad has rested many of their seasoned stars for this series. Hardik Pandya will don the captain’s armband with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. A host of youngsters such as Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Shreyas Iyer who have been on the periphery of the national squad will get a chance to make a mark.

This would be a great opportunity for these young guns to prove themselves on the big stage. The selectors can also use this as a platform to identify the future generation of players. The Black Caps have also given opportunities to some budding talents this time around.

Despite a relatively less experienced squad from both sides, this fixture has all the ingredients for an entertaining showdown.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Telecast

This match will be telecast on DD Sports

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming

The IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match will be available for live streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Match Details

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, November 20, at 12:00 pm IST.

The IND vs NZ 2nd T20I team prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Kane Williamson

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishab Pant, Devon Conway

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim Southee, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Possible Starting XI:

India predicted starting line-up: Shreyas Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand predicted starting line-up: Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Daryl Joseph Mitchell, Ish Sodhi.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here