Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I: New Zealand Opt to Field; No Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill in India's Playing XI

India are all set to lock horns with New Zealand in the second T20I of the three match series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain and for the first time in this series we will get to see the live action.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Earlier in the day, it was raining heavily and there were speculations of this match also getting washed out. But, sun has blessed the field for now and both the teams will be out there in the field soon.

After the toss, Williamson said, “It’s been under covers for a large part, and also potentially some weather around. Always a great occasion when you get to play against India."

On the other hand, Indian skipper for the series, Hardik Pandya said, “To get a game, a proper 20-over game, is exciting. We still need to assess the conditions and see how the wicket is behaving. I don’t think in international cricket, if you come, I don’t think pace or bounce makes a difference now. It’s challenging. But you have the skillset to cope up with it in international cricket."

The biggest catch from India’s Playing XI is that there is no Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson. Gill has been in a good form since Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and fans were waiting for Samson to play in the series. Also, India’s pace spearhead Umran Malik has also been kept out from today’s playing XI. In the bowling department, experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar has got place alongside Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Siraj.

Here’s a look at the Playing XI of both the teams:

India XI: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (capt), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wK), Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

