IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Predicted Playing XIs for India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Lucknow

India vs New Zealand, Probable Playing 11s for 2 T20I: The Indian team will take on New Zealand in the second T20I at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on January 29, Sunday. After a stellar 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series, India got off to a fumbling start in the three-match T20I series. They lost the first game by 21 runs at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The Black Caps got off to a decent start with openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway, which acted as a perfect launchpad for them to initiate an attack. Daryl Mitchell also scored an impressive 30-ball 59 to help his team post a target of 176 runs on the board.

India’s top order crumbled under pressure but Suryakumar Yadav gave them some hope with his sturdy 47-run knock. Washington Sundar made a substantial impact with the bat scoring 50 runs from 28 balls. The Indian side finally succumbed to its first defeat of the series. Shubman Gill who fired on all cylinders in the ODI series also failed to make an impact in Ranchi.

The New Zealanders drew first blood and have a chance of clinching the T20I series in the next game. On the other hand, the men in blue desperately need a victory to salvage the series.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffey

India vs New Zealand squads:

India squad for the T20I series: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

New Zealand squad for the T20I series: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Benjamin Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

