IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes India's Highest Wicket-Taker in T20Is

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal spun his web to castle Finn Allen in the second T20I against New Zealand to become the highest wicket-taker for India in the T20Is. Chahal, who replaced Umran Malik in the playing XI for the 2nd T20I, didn’t waste much time to get his name into the record books. The leg-spinner came into the attack to bowl the fourth over as he got the better of destructive Allen on the third ball to pip Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the list of most T20I wickets for India in the shortest format.

With Allen’s scalp, Chahal has now claimed 91 wickets in 75* matches, while veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is second on the list with 90 wickets in 87 T20Is. However, Bhuvneshwar has been dropped from the India’s squad after the New Zealand tour in December 2022.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Score And Updates

Most Wickets For India in T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal - 91 wickets in 75* matches

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 90 wickets in 87 matches

Ravichandran Ashwin - 72 wickets in 65 matches

Jasprit Bumrah - 70 wickets in 60 matches

Hardik Pandya - 64 wickets in 86* matches

Meanwhile, the Indian team made one change to their XI as tearaway pacer Umran Malik missed out and Chahal was included in the side to add more strength to the spin department in the second T20I. Umran was a bit expensive in the only over he bowled against New Zealand in the series opener.

“We were also thinking to bat first but bowling is also fine. This is a new team, but we have spoken about getting into the challenge and having to do difficult things. It can’t difficult than this in a bilateral series, losing the first game and then two games on the line. Looking forward to this game. We are going to make mistakes and learn from them. It’s important they come out here and enjoy the sport. We all should remember that we started playing this sport to enjoy, so I just want to pass that message to the team. It might turn. That’s the reason we have made one change. Umran misses out, Yuzi comes in. The KulCha is back, a lot of people wanted to see, they are wicket-takers. The way Washi is playing, we’ve got three proper spinners who can squeeze if required," Hardik said at the toss.

