IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: "There Wasn't Much in it For Pacers"- Shubman Gill on Wankhede Pitch

Young India opener Shubman Gill opened up on the Wankhede pitch after Day 1 of the second Test match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Indian middle-order struggled against the spin as Ajaz Patel managed to trigger a mini-collapse after a solid start from Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill.

Ajaz picked all four wickets of the day to put India down in the middle overs. However, Mayank Agarwal scored an unbeaten century to lead India’s fightback at stumps.

Shubman also scored valuable 44 runs but he once again failed to convert a solid start into a big score. The 22-year-old said that there wasn’t much in the pitch for pacers while the spinners took advantage of the surface as the odd-ball was turning.

IND vs NZ FULL COVERAGE | IND vs NZ SCHEDULE | IND vs NZ RESULTS

“I was batting well and it was an opportunity for me to go big but unfortunately I missed out on this. There wasn’t much in it for the pacers but there was something for the spinners. The odd-ball was turning and gripping initially but as the match went on, the wicket settled a bit," Shubman said after the match.

He further talked about how to tackle the spinners on the surface by playing the line of the ball.

“It’s important to play the line of the ball, if it’s spinning you don’t go with the spin, it’s important to play the line. If it spins too much, you just hope that it doesn’t take your outside edge and you try not to get lbw especially against to left-arm spinners," he added.

In 10 Test matches, Shubman has played so far, he failed to touch the three-figure mark despite scoring four fifties. The talented opener talked about his conversation rate and said it’s not because of his concentration.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 2021: Virat Kohli’s Controversial Dismissal Sets Twitter on Fire

“Unfortunately I haven’t got a hundred yet in these 10 matches. It’s not because of my concentration, I have been unlucky sometimes or just not been able to convert those. I feel converting hundreds into big ones is actually one of my strengths," he added.

Shubman further hailed his opener partner Mayank Agarwal who returned to form with a sublime century.

“It was a great knock, he didn’t score much in the first match, he came in and played a determined and great innings. To be able to play 250 balls in a day and go not-out is exceptional," he concluded.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here