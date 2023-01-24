IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: 'Bodies Fitness Merchants'- Twitter Reacts as Rohit Sharma Takes Blinder to Dismiss Lockie Ferguson

India romped to a 3-0 series win over New Zealand with a 90-run win over the visitors at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Rohit Sharma produced a stunning effort to hold on to a catch and get rid of Lockie Ferguson off Kuldeep Yadav’s delivery en route to the victory. The 35-year-old took a blinder as he took a one-handed catch while running behind to send the New Zealand player back to the dugout.

One handed catch from Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/9NPq8pU4E7— ⁴⁵ (@NewGodOfCricket) January 24, 2023

Fans of the Indian team took to Twitter to express their awe of the brilliant piece of fielding the skipper had produced.

One user tweeted “Rohit Sharma can do no wrong today. One-handed catch now"

Another user posted “Beauty catch cap It’s Rohit Sharma day today"

Beauty catch capIt’s Rohit Sharma day today#INDvNZ — ⚖︎ (@ImLibran14_) January 24, 2023

A fan posted a picture of Sharma pulling off the blinder with the caption that read “Rohit Sharma the fielder >>>> One handed stunner catch"

Rohit Sharma the fielder >>>>One handed stunner catch pic.twitter.com/MDYxR029kC— Saurabh Yadav (@Saurabhkry08) January 24, 2023

Another post read “What a catch, what a fielder Rohit Sharma is. Tell me again that he is a bad fielder. Haters in the mud now who questions about his fitness."

What a catch, what a fielder Rohit Sharma is. Tell me again that he is a bad fielder.Haters in the mud now who questions about his fitness.— Aru (@Aru_Ro45) January 24, 2023

A post containing the video of the dismissal was captioned “One-handed stunner catch by Captain Rohit Sharma. Bodied all the fitness merchants @ImRo45"

One handed stunner catch by Captain Rohit Sharma. Bodied all the fitness merchants @ImRo45 ❤pic.twitter.com/7ZC820ySo3— Immy|| (@TotallyImro45) January 24, 2023

Sharma came up with the magnificent catch on the day he ended a three year wait for an ODI ton as he smashed 101 off 85 deliveries to ensure India posted a massive total of 385 for the loss of 9 wickets.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here