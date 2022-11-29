IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI Christchurch Weather Forecast: Will Rain Restrict India from Levelling Series?

Christchurch Weather Forecast & pitch report for India vs New Zealand ODI: India and New Zealand will square off in the third ODI of their three-match series on November 30. Rain has played spoilsport throughout India’s tour and the second ODI was also abandoned due to bad weather. With Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav batting brilliantly, India were in a commanding position in that match before rain stopped play. The Kiwis are leading in the series 1-0 and it is pertinent that Team India wins the last ODI in order to salvage the series. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan as well as the fans would want that rain stays away from Christchurch on Wednesday.

However, the news is not encouraging for Team India as far as Wednesday’s weather is concerned. Heavy rain is predicted throughout the day in Christchurch. It remains to be seen if the weather gods show some respite and if a match is possible on Wednesday.

Ahead of the third ODI between India and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

IND vs NZ Weather Report

The match will begin at 3:00 pm (local time). According to weather reports, there is a 76% chance of rain in Christchurch during that time. The cloud cover is likely to be over the ground for the whole day. It looks like the third ODI will have a similar fate as the last one.

IND vs NZ Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval is known to have something for both batters and bowlers. Disciplined bowling is rewarded in this ground and batters who apply themselves at the crease usually flourish. The bowlers should also get some additional help as the conditions will be overcast throughout the match. An excellent game of cricket is on the cards if the rain doesn’t play spoilsport.

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

