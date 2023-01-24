IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: India Bat; Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal In Playing Eleven

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third and final ODI match against New Zealand in the MPCA stadium in Indore. Rohit Sharma made two big changes in the squad, resting the two main front-line seamers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj at one go and replacing them with the likes of Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal. “We would have batted first, as a team we want to get out and play well. It is a great ground to play in, every time we come here it has been a good score. What is important is to give chance to some of the new guys who haven’t had a game and see how they go. We have got two changes – Shami and Siraj are out, Umran and Chahal are in,” he said at the toss.

Meanwhile, New Zealand made one change as Jacob Duffy came in for Henry Shipley.

“We are gonna have a bowl, it is a good surface and it will get better under lights. We have put good performances in the past and will look to put another good performance here. It will be high-scoring and the nature of the boundaries are short. We have got one change, Doug Bracewell comes in for Henry Shipley,” Latham said at the toss.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

(More to Follow…)

