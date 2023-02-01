IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Highlights: Ton-up Shubman, Pacers Guide India to 2-1 Series Victory With Dominant Show in Decider

Live now
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Updates: India beat New Zealand by 168 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the series 2-1 here on Wednesday. Electing to bat, India posted a massive 234 for 4, riding on Shubman Gill’s (126 not out) maiden T20I ton, and then shot New Zealand out for 66 in 12.1 overs. Gill continued his imperious form and smashed his maiden T20I century to help India post a mammoth score. Shubman made up well for the two off-nights in the first two matches with a sensational 126-run knock as he remained unbeaten to script some records at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Team India skipper Hardik Pandya won the Read More
There was only one team in this match and it was India as they completely outclassed the opposition in all three departments at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It was one-way traffic throughout the night and India thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs to clinch the series 2-1.
Shubman Gill continued his imperious form with the bat and slammed his maiden T20I century on Wednesday to register his name in the record books. The talented young batter slammed unbeaten 126 runs to help India post a mammoth 234/4 in 20 overs against New Zealand. He got some valuable support from Rahul Tripathi (44), Hardik Pandya (30) and Suryakumar Yadav (24).
While the pacers ran riot with the new ball as New Zealand were half down inside the powerplay. Hardik Pandya claimed four wickets, and Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi got two each to bundle out New Zealand for just 66. It was a biggest win in T20I cricket (run-margin) over a Test playing nation and against a team in current top-10 rankings in t20Is.
Umran Malik seals the deal for India as Daryl Mitchell is the last man down for New Zealand. Absolute domination from India as they registered a massive 168-run victory over Mitchell Santner and Co. who just failed to put up any fight tonight with both bat and the ball. Shubman Gill set the platform with a sublime century and the pacers complimented it well by dismantling New Zealand batting line-up. India (234/4) beat New Zealand (66 all out) by 168 runs to clinch series 2-1
OUT! Hardik Pandya has taken wickets in every over tonight as this time he dismisses Blair Tickner for 1. New Zealand are just clueless here about what is happening with them tonight. NZ 66/9 in 11.5 overs
Daryl Mitchell is fighting a lone battle and his primary aim should be to help New Zealand cross the 100-run mark but it won’t be that easy as only two wickets are left and they still need 35 runs to reach the triple-figure mark. NZ 65/8 in 11 overs
OUT! Hardik Pandya returned to the attack and add another wicket to his kitty by dismissing Lockie Ferguson. An easy catch for Umran Malik as Ferguson departs for a duck. The horror show continues for New Zealand here. NZ 54/8 in 9.4 overs
OUT! New Zealand are completely stunned here as they lose another wicket here as Ish Sodhi departs for a duck. Shivam Mavi is having fun now as he gets his second in his first over of the night. India want to finish this game as early as possible now. NZ 53/7 in 9 overs
Another pacer registers his name in the wickets sheet as Shivam Mavi dismisses Mitchell Santner here. And this time also it was Suryakumar Yadav who grabs a sensational catch but this time he took it near boundary rope. Santner departs for 13. New Zealand 53/6 in 8.3 overs
First over of spin from India and it turned out to be an expensive one as 12 runs came off it. Kuldeep Yadav failed to create any problems for the Kiwi batters as Daryl Mitchell tackled him with an attacking approach. NZ 50/5 in 8 overs
The two Mitchells are trying to put up some fight here and hitting the loose ball for boundaries to keep the scoreboard moving. 8 runs came off Umran Malik’s over. NZ 38/5 in 7 overs
Eight runs came off the over as a horrible powerplay ends for New Zealand. Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner have the responsibility to help their team escape the embracement here. The match has almost slipped from their hands but they have to fight to gain some respect here. NZ 30/5 in 6 overs
Umran Malik comes into the attack and he straightaway gets the big wicket of Michael Bracewell. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer gets the better of Bracewell with his lethal pace to hit the timber. New Zealand are already half down and 9 balls are left in the powerplay. Shocking stuff from New Zealand here. NZ 21/5 in 4.3 overs
Another decent over from Arshdeep Singh as eight runs came off the over. Daryl Mitchell breaks the shackles to hit the boundary on the final over but New Zealand need much more to get back into the game. NZ 21/4 in 4 overs
OUT! Another wicket falls here as Glenn Phillips departs for 2. It was almost an action replay for the first wicket where Finn Allen edged the ball to first slip and Suryakumar Yadav grabbed a stunning catch. Absolutely sensational for India with the new ball as New Zealand are stunned here. NZ 7/4 in 2.4 overs
OUT! Arshdeep Singh strikes again as New Zealand are in tatters here. Excellent delivery from the left-arm seamer as he forced Mark Chapman to poke the ball as he edged it behind the stumps to Ishan Kishan. India are having a blast here first with the bat and now with the ball. NZ 5/3 in 2 overs
OUT! Arshdeep Singh strikes with his first ball of the night as Devon Conway departs for just 1. A very soft dismissal as Conway plays it straight to Hardik Pandya at mid-off to throw his wicket away. New Zealand are in massive trouble now in the mammoth chase. NZ 4/2 in 1.1 overs
OUT! Hardik Pandya strikes very early as Suryakumar Yadav grabs a stunning catch at the first slip as Finn Allen takes a long walk back towards pavilion for only three. A dream start for India with the ball as Pandya stuck to the disciplined line and length with a couple of slips to put pressure on the openers. NZ 4/1 in 0.5 overs
Devon Conway and Finn Allen are in the middle to start the mammoth chase for New Zealand. While Hardik Pandya has the ball in hand.
Innings Break!
Excellent penultimate over from Daryl Mitchell as he gave away 6 runs and took away the crucial wicket of Hardik Pandya on the first ball. However, riding on Shubman Gill’s magnificent century India have posted a mammoth 234/4 in front of New Zealand. Gill was too good for New Zealand tonight as he smacked the bowlers all around the ground to score his maiden T20I century. India 234/4 in 20 overs vs New Zealand
Shubman Gill continues his show his class here as he slams Ben Lister for a couple of fours and a six to make the most out of the penultimate over. 17 runs came off it and New Zealand are stunned and more speechless here in front of Shubman. Michael Bracewell almost took stunner to dismiss him but failed to hold onto it. IND 228/3 in 19 overs
The big worry for India so far is their top-order which has not fired so far. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have struggled against the New Zealand spinners, while Rahul Tripathi also failed to create any major impact so far.
With the series on the line, Pandya is unlikely to change the playing eleven despite clamour for inclusion of Prithvi Shaw, who made a national comeback with this series.
India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffey
