IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for the T20I match between India and New Zealand, February 1

New Zealand will be aiming to bounce back and clinch the three-match T20I series when they take on India on February 1. The Kiwis suffered a defeat in the second T20I in Lucknow. New Zealand batters were found wanting against the Indian spinners in that game. The likes of Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips will have to step up with the bat if New Zealand are to clinch a rare series victory on Indian soil. On the other hand, Team India will be eager to win the series on Wednesday.

Hardik Pandya-led India had skittled New Zealand for just 99 runs in the second T20I. Coach Rahul Dravid will hope that his team performs in a similar fashion in the high-stakes series decider. Narendra Modi Stadium is a happy hunting ground for Hardik Pandya as this stadium is the home venue of Gujarat Titans. Pandya will certainly fancy his team’s chances at this venue.

Ahead of the third T20I between India and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

IND vs NZ Weather Report

The match will begin at 7:00 pm (local time). According to weather reports, there is no chance of precipitation in Ahmedabad during that time. The conditions are ideal for cricket, and we should get a full game.

IND vs NZ Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is known to offer something to both batters and bowlers. Spinners tend to extract something from the surface at this stadium. Narendra Modi Stadium is not really a high-scoring venue as it is difficult for new batters to just come in and start playing big shots.

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XI:

India: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Mavi

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

