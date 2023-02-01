IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Gill's Century, Pandya's 4-fer Help India Crush New Zealand by 168 Runs

After Shubman Gill’s maiden T20I hundred, the Indian bowlers came back stronger to maul New Zealand in the third and final T20I in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. In the pursuit of a stiff 235-run target, the visitors were bundled out for 66 in 12.1 overs, handing a 168 runs victory to India. Captain Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 4 for 16 while Arshdeep Singh (2/16), Umran Malik (2/19) and Shivam Mavi (2/12) equally distributed the rest of the 6 wickets.

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Updates

Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand had the toughest day on the field when they locked horns with Hardik Pandya’s Team India on Wednesday in the third T20I in Ahmedabad. Chasing a mammoth 235-run target, the visitors suffered one of the horrendous batting collapses. Captain Pandya and Arshdeep Singh launched an assault with the ball, reducing the Black Caps to 7 for 4 inside the first three overs.

Once again, Pandya struck in the opening over, laying the foundation stone of India’s massive victory with the wicket of Finn Allen. A stunning catch from Suryakumar Yadav at the first slip ended the innings of the Kiwi opener who walked back after scoring just 3 runs.

Arshdeep Singh then produced a double-wicket over, getting rid of in-form Devon Conway and Mark Chapman in a matter of 5 deliveries. Pandya, who returned into the attack in the 3rd over, didn’t give the slightest of chances to New Zealand to recollect themselves. The Indian skipper took down Glenn Phillips in a similar way in which he removed Allen in his previous over.

India were all-over Kiwis, pocketing 4 overs in just 16 balls. All-rounder Daryl Mitchel and Michael Bracewell looked to rescue the team but their resistance lasted for another 11 runs. Umran Malik came into the picture with one of his superfast deliveries that knocked over Bracewell to hand India wicket number 5.

Half of the New Zealand team was back in the dressing room before the powerplay was done, leaving India on the doorstep of a famous triumph. The visiting captain put up a resilient show along with Mitchell to keep the team going in a stiff chase. They put a 32-run partnership for the sixth wicket which was eventually dented by Shivam Mavi, who picked his first wicket in the ongoing series.

Mavi continued his brilliance and dismissed Ish Sodhi for a 2-ball duck while captain Pandya returned with his second spell and hunted down Lockie Ferguson for a four-ball zero in the 10th over.

Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell fought a lone battle and starved for solid support from the other end. He top-scored with 35 off 25 deliveries as the last two wickets fell in a gap of three deliveries. Blair Tickner tried to back Daryl Mitchell but Pandya had him to complete a four-wicket haul.

The final nail in the coffin was hit by Umran Malik. Mitchell tried to hit him hard on the leg side but a remarkable diving catch by Mavi ended New Zealand’s tour of India with a 168-run defeat.

Earlier, Shubman Gill struck his maiden ton in the shortest format of the game as India posted 234 for 4 in the series-deciding third T20 International against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

Gill remained not out on 126 off 63 balls from which he hit 12 fours and seven sixes while Rahul Tripathi and captain Hardik Pandya contributed 44 and 30 respectively after India elected to bat.

Gill reached his maiden T20I fifty off 35 balls with a single off Santner. While Gill held one end, Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 13) showed glimpses of his class but fell in the 13th over, brilliantly caught by Ferguson at mid-off as the batter mistimed his shot.

The Punjab batter brought up his century with a four over the mid-off fielder off the bowling of Ferguson in the first ball of the 18th over. He broke free and clobbered Ferguson over mid-wicket for a huge six in the next ball. It was mayhem as skipper Hardik Pandya (30 off 17) too went ballistic.

For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi and Daryl Mitchell took a wicket each.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News here