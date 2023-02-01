IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Rahul Tripathi Stuns Lockie Ferguson with a Gorgeous Scoop Shot in Ahmedabad - WATCH

Rahul Tripathi on Wednesday missed out on his maiden T20I half-century but he left no stone unturned in entertaining the crowd at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. During the third and final match of the series against New Zealand, Rahul blasted a 22-ball 44, with the help of three sixes and four boundaries.

Rahul came to the crease after an early dismissal of the wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. He started off cautiously and once he got set, he showed no mercy to the New Zealand bowlers. He stitched a quickfire 80-run stand with opener Shubman Gill, who also scored his maiden century in the shortest format of the game.

Rahul put an array of shots on display but one of them stood out which he played against Lockie Ferguson. The New Zealand quick bowled length ball towards off. The India no. 3 brilliantly judged the ball and shuffled in and away, bringing out a powerful slash square of the wicket. The ball took the aerial route before going for a one-bounce boundary.

Rahul continued his fireworks until he was caught by Ferguson off an Ish Sodhi delivery while trying to get his maiden fifty with a big hit. He walked back after playing a 44-run knock but garnered praise for his scintillating cameo.

Here’s how the netizens reacted to Rahul Tripathi’s heroics:

What a bashing innings by Rahul Tripathi 44(22) pic.twitter.com/CaSyKMEJYW— Rampy (@CricTweexRampy) February 1, 2023

Rahul Tripathi in his 5 T20I career so far has played 35(16) & 44(22) - huge impact.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 1, 2023

Rahul Tripathi should be declared a permanent member of the Indian T20I Team till he retires.He knows how to play the format in the most effective as well as entertaining way.Proud of him. pic.twitter.com/zNOoevOdbJ— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) February 1, 2023

The confidence of Rahul Tripathi after every shot #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/cNK85tkTJJ— 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) February 1, 2023

But according to me Rahul Tripathi is the most selfless cricketer. pic.twitter.com/LmBivhP6lN— Yash Godara (@iamyashgodara77) January 31, 2023

If anyone still has doubts about Rahul Tripathi’s potential and caliber then I feel sorry for them. I always identified talent on the basis of skills, not after seeing runs column . #INDvNZ #RahulTripathi #Cricket #CricketTwitter #T20I #Ahmedabad— Wasay Habib (@wwasay) February 1, 2023

Shots like these ❤️Rahul Tripathi departs after an entertaining 44 from 22…#INDvsNZ #RahulTripathipic.twitter.com/pJ1jyQeUBp— OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) February 1, 2023

Rahul Tripathi and his unorthodox shots pic.twitter.com/XktE6ehDhZ— Utsav (@utsav045) February 1, 2023

Shubman Gill struck his maiden ton in the shortest format of the game as India posted 234 for 4 in the series-deciding third T20 International against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

Gill remained not out on 126 off 63 balls from which he hit 12 fours and seven sixes while Rahul Tripathi and captain Hardik Pandya contributed 44 and 30 respectively after India elected to bat.

For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi and Daryl Mitchell took a wicket each.

