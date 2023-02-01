IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar's Pulls of a Flying Stunner to Dismiss Fin Allen in 1st Over - WATCH

The third T20I between India and New Zealand was one such game that will remain in the memories of the cricket fans for ages. Shubman Gill’s maiden T20I century, Rahul Tripathi nearly missing out on a fifty but yet garnering praise and then the Indian bowling attack hammering the Kiwi batting line-up. But amid all these individual performances, one person who managed to draw attention was Suryakumar Yadav; not with his batting but his acrobatic fielding skills at first slip.

It was Surya’s brilliant fielding effort that let Pandya pick up his first wicket and that too in the first over. Once again, the skipper found success in his new role – the opener of the Indian bowling attack in the shortest format. Off the fifth delivery of the opening over, Pandya bowled a back-of-a-length delivery, outside off. Allen got tempted and threw away his bat at it but didn’t move his feet. The ball went flying at a rapid pace and over first slip.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Rahul Tripathi Stuns Lockie Ferguson with a Gorgeous Scoop Shot in Ahmedabad - WATCH

Suryakumar reached the skies there, as he timed his jump to perfection and plucked this one out of thin air.

BCCI shared the video on Instagram and the caption read, “#TeamIndia vice-captain surya_14kumar takes a stunner to get Finn Allen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

The captain and vice-captain teamed up once again when the former came to bowl his second over. Pandya dished a hard-length ball, outside off. The ball moved off the deck while Glenn Phillips rocked back to ride on the bounce with a cut shot. Alas, what he could manage was a thick outside edge and Suryakumar Yadav completed another flying catch to send him back.

Riding on Gill’s brilliance, India posted 234 for 4 after electing to bat. New Zealand never got going in the huge chase as Indian bowlers performed in unison to bowl out the visitors for a mere 66 in 12.1 overs, the third-lowest score for the Kiwis in this format.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Gill’s Century, Pandya’s 4-fer Help India Crush New Zealand by 168 Runs

Gill continued his fine form and showcased his array of shots, hitting the New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium to score 126 not out off just 63 balls with the help of 12 fours and seven sixes.

Skipper Hardik Pandya led the bowling department with figures of 4/16, while Umran Malik (2/9), Shivam Mavi (2/12) and Arshdeep Singh (2/16) scalped two wickets each.

Get the latest Cricket News here