IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Faces Wrath of Trolls After Leaking 27 Runs in Last Over of Innings

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh faced the wrath of trolls after conceding 27 runs in the final over during the opening T20I against New Zealand at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. It was a tough night in the office for the left-arm seamer as he leaked 51 runs in his quota of four overs. Arshdeep, who was India’s top performer in the 2022 T20 World Cup, has been struggling to get his mojo back after the mega ICC event.

On Friday, Hardik put faith in Arshdeep to bowl the final over of the innings but the decision didn’t go in India’s favour. The first ball turned out to be a no-ball and to add salt to the wound, Daryl Mithcell slammed it for a six, the free-hit also ended up going over the rope which made it 13 runs off just 1 ball for Arshdeep. He got hit for six once again on the second legal delivery of the over and then Mitchell followed it up with a boundary. The left-arm seamer somehow managed to bounce back on the last three deliveries by giving just four runs but the damage was already done on the first three as 27 runs came off the over.

The fans were highly impressed with the 23-year-old bowling as he was trolled for his underwhelming show in the first T20I.

Arshdeep Singh either pick 4 wickets or give 50 runs. There’s no in between. #INDvNZ— DEVI CAPITAL (@DS_790) January 27, 2023

Arshdeep Singh is talented bowler but till the time his tendency to bowl No Balls is sorted,he should not be considered.Also seeing Mavi bowl brings back memories of Prithvi Shaw hitting him and thats fearful as a fan to see 2 bowlers with history of leaking runs in team. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Mwm8E3wRRS— GOATS of Indian Cricket (@GoatsOfIndia) January 27, 2023

PBKS wala Arshdeep Singh pic.twitter.com/gsvJeDK4L3— Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) January 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the left-arm seamer claimed the crucial wicket of Devon Conway in the 18th over but the last-over hammering was too much to put him under the scanner.

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell and opener Devon Conway smashed fine half-centuries and propelled New Zealand to 176/6 against India in the first T20I of the three-match series at the JSCA International Stadium.

Conway made a 35-ball 52, laced with seven fours and a six and attacked well against the spinners. On the other hand, Mitchell opened up in the later half of the innings to finish on 59 not out off 30 balls, hitting three fours and fives sixes.

For India, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav gave away a combined 56 runs while picking three wickets, while the fast bowlers gave away 119 runs despite picking as many wickets as their spin counterparts.

