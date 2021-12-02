IND vs NZ: Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey Provides Update on Wriddhiman Saha’s Injury and Inclusion Ahead of Mumbai Test

Team India will face New Zealand for the last time in the second and final Test which starts on Friday, December 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The home team will hope to produce a better performance as compared to the first Test in Kanpur, they were on the verge of victory but the game ended in a tie as India failed to pick the last Kiwi wicket.

A couple of significant changes are expected in India’s playing XI for the Mumbai Test, as Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has given an update on wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha’s neck injury and inclusion ahead of the second Test. Saha not only batted with a stiff neck in the Kanpur Test but also scored a crucial half-century during India’s second innings in that match. However, the 37-year-old couldn’t take his wicketkeeping duty in both the innings and substitute KS Bharat had to fill-in for the veteran.

Saha is yet to be ruled out of the second Test, but his unavailability may provide an opening for Bharat to make his debut. Speaking at a pre-match virtual media interaction on Wednesday, Mhambrey said, “We will take a call closer to the game on his condition, the physios are in constant touch with the head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Virat Kohli.” Praising his gritty innings, “Whatever he’s been through, he raised his hand and delivered for the team,” Mhambrey added.

Saha’s neck injury may also solve the hosts selection conundrum, as they can opt Bharat to open the innings with Shubman Gill, which means Mayank Agarwal will be out. Additionally, regular captain Virat Kohli will be back to lead the side against the Black Caps. Kohli’s entry is sure to make the selectors make at least one of the players from the Kanpur’s playing XI to sit out.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara’s places have come under the radar, as the senior pros fared poorly in both innings of the first Test. However, Mhambrey wasn’t too concerned about the duo’s form and reckoned that they are just a “knock away” from getting their mojo back.

“I think both Rahane and Pujara have enough experience behind them. They have played enough cricket and we also know as a team that they are one inning away from coming back into form," he added.

