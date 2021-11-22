IND vs NZ | Can’t Take Anything Away From Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Sanjay Bangar

Former cricketer Sanjay Bangar heaped huge praise on India’s bowling attack for their tremendous show in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand. India registered a 73-run win over the Kiwis in the third T20I on Sunday to complete a 3-0 whitewash. The Men in Blue outclassed Kane Williamson-less New Zealand in all three departments to stamp their authority at home.

Bangar feels the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel bowled extremely well in the middle-overs which put pressure on New Zealand batters.

“They have been very professional, they have been put under the pump a bit by the New Zealand openers but the way Indian spinners have responded in the middle overs has been fantastic. So, Ashwin and Axar Patel both bowling well in tandem has really worked well for the Indian team in the middle overs and when they were chasing," Bangar said on Star Sports show Follow The Blues.

He also talked highly of India’s star opening duo Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul for their consistent show at the top.

“I felt that the form that both the openers are turning out on a consistent basis has been really clinical for the Indian team performances in the series so far," he said.

The Indian bowlers put up a collective show with the ball in all three T20Is despite not much offering from the surface.

Bangar further talked about Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the form and emphasized on his incredible delivery to Daryl Mitchell which got him bowled in the first T20I.

“Can’t take anything away from somebody like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who’s got his swing back because whenever he’s played and he’s bowled with that new ball, he’s got his swing back. The wicket that he took in the first match of Daryl Mitchell was a dream and it augers really well for the Indian team because he’s somebody who can give you those initial breakthroughs in the first six overs inside the powerplay and that sets any opposition on the back foot," Bangar added.

Pacer Harshal Patel also made his international debut in the T20I series and bowled extremely well in the last two matches. Bangar lauded Harshal’s efforts on the rusty surface where he troubled batters with his variations.

“Add to that, how Harshal Patel took his chance in his debut match was really impressive because he’s someone who’s been known to rely a lot on his slow ball variations and in a match wherein there was a lot of dew. Despite that, he overcame that challenge and bowled really well with a wet ball and still used his variations, with cutters and slow bouncers. I felt that was a big plus for the Indian team as well,” he concluded.

