IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction For 3rd ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, India vs New Zealand 2022, November 30

India will be looking to salvage the three-match series when they take on New Zealand in the third ODI on Wednesday. Rain played spoilsport in the second ODI in Hamilton and the match was abandoned. However, Shubman Gill continued to impress and was batting on 45 when rain stopped play. Suryakumar Yadav also scored a quickfire 34 off just 25 balls. Both Gill and Yadav are expected to feature in the playing XI for the next match. But it will be interesting to see if skipper Shikhar Dhawan will include Sanju Samson in the playing XI.

Samson is not part of India’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh and there are growing clamours for playing the prolific batter. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson will be aiming to win the third ODI and register a much-needed series victory.

Ahead of the third ODI between India and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

When will the 3rd ODI match between India and New Zealand be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played on November 30, Wednesday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match between India and New Zealand be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

What time will the 3rd ODI match between India and New Zealand begin?

The 3rd ODI match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 am IST on November 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI match between India and New Zealand?

The 3rd ODI match between India and New Zealand will be telecast on DD Sports channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI match between India and New Zealand?

The 3rd ODI match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Tom Latham

Batters: Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav

Allrounders: Washington Sundar, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Tim Southee

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

