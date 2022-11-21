IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction For 3rd T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, India vs New Zealand 2022

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Team Prediction and Suggestions for match between India and the New Zealand team: After the first T20I of the series between New Zealand and India was washed away due to rain, the men in blue started the series with a bang inducing a heavy 65-run victory against the Black Caps. Suryakumar Yadav was the star with the bat scoring an explosive 111 runs from a mere 51 balls.

Deepak Hooda was crucial with the ball, chipping away four wickets during his spell of just 2.5 overs. Overall, the Indians asserted their dominance and a young side showed that they can hold their own on the international stage.

The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with wickets at important stages to make it a dominant performance from this Indian side. Kane Williamson was the lone batsman to score a respectable 61 runs for the Kiwis.

Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson put forth important contributions with the ball, but Yadav’s century put the game far beyond their reach in the 2nd T20I. This has set the stage perfectly for the 3rd T20I with the Black Caps fighting to draw the series, whereas the young India squad would be looking to finish things off in style at McLean Park.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Telecast

This match will be telecast on DD Sports.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming

The IND vs NZ 3rd T20I match will be available for live streaming on Amazon Prime.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Match Details

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be played on Tuesday 22nd November at 12:00 pm IST.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Kane Williamson

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Devon Conway

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Tim Southee, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Possible XIs

India Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan, Shubhman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya (C), Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Predicted XI: Tim Southee (c), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Daryl Joseph Mitchell, Ish Sodhi.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here