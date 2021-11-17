IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For 1st T20I, India vs New Zealand 2021, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Wednesday

India vs New Zealand 2021, Dream11 Tips and Predictions: After the heartbreak at the just concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Team India host New Zealand in a three-match T20I and a two-match Test series, starting from Wednesday, November 17. The curtain raiser fixture of the series kickstarts with first T20I between the two teams on Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The home team will be eying to take revenge for their eight wickets loss against Kane Williamson’s side in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. Meanwhile, a wounded visiting side who lost to old foes Australia in the summit clash of the marquee ICC event will look to start a fresh in their first international tour to the sub-continent in four years.

With two big guns locking horns with each other, fans can expect a mouth-watering clash on Wednesday evening.

Ahead of today's match between India and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs NZ Telecast

The New Zealand tour of India 2021 series matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports network’s Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada channels in India.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming

The live streaming of the series will be available on Star Sports digital platform Disney+ Hotstar, both app and website.

IND vs NZ Match Details

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Wednesday, November 17 at 7:00 pm IST.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Kane Williamson

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Martin Guptill, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, KL Rahul

Allrounders: James Neesham, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs NZ Probable XIs

India Possible Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar or Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand Possible Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

