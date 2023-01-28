IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, India vs New Zealand 2023, Lucknow, 7 PM IST

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s second T20I match between India and New Zealand: India had come into the T20I series against New Zealand after clean sweeping the Kiwis 3-0 in the ODIs. New Zealand would have desperately wanted to kick off the T20I series on a promising note and the Mitchell Santner-led side did exactly that. Team India failed to carry forward their unbeaten run after enduring a 21-run defeat against New Zealand in the opening T20I on Friday. Daryl Mitchell played a terrific unbeaten knock of 59 to guide New Zealand to a solid total of 176 in the first T20I. All-rounder Washington Sundar, with two wickets to his name, emerged as India’s best bowler in the fixture.

Chasing a competitive total, India’s top-three went back to the dressing room inside 19 balls. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya stitched a solid partnership of 68 to bring India back in the contest. However, their valiant show proved to be futile as India could only manage to reach 155.

The Hardik Pandya-led side will now be aiming to script a comeback in the series as India are set to face New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday. The penultimate fixture is scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ahead of the second T20I match between India and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs NZ Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs New Zealand second T20I match.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming

The second T20I match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs NZ Match Details

The IND vs NZ second T20I match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29, at 7 pm IST.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Devon Conway

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Daryll Mitchell, Finn Allen

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

India vs New Zealand Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffey

