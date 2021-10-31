IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India vs New Zealand, October 31, 7:30 PM IST

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between India and New Zealand: Virat Kohli-led Team India will be up against Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the 28th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 31, at the Dubai International Stadium. Both India and New Zealand are coming into this fixture after losing their tournament opener against Pakistan.

While India were hammered by ten wickets at the hands of Pakistan at this venue in their very first game, the Men in Green got the better of New Zealand on the trick surface of Sharjah in their second match of the tournament.

Today’s match between India and New Zealand is like a virtual quarterfinal as the winner of this fixture is expected to finish second in the Group 2 table and in the process qualify for the semi-finals of the showpiece event.

Other than India and New Zealand, Afghanistan is also in the run to reach the next round of the World Cup. However, it is highly unlikely that the Afghan team will be able to do so. For Afghanistan, to reach the next stage, they will have defeat both India and New Zealand in their upcoming games.

Ahead of today’s 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs NZ Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming

India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs NZ Match Details

The Group 2 India and New Zealand match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 31 at 07:30 pm IST.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ishan Kishan

Vice-captain: Ish Sodhi

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Shardul Thakur

IND vs NZ Probable XIs

India Possible Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Possible Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

