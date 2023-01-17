IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs New Zealand Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's first ODI IND vs NZ match, January 18, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 1:30 pm IST

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s first ODI match between India and New Zealand: India’s preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup started on a sweet note after the Rohit Sharma-led side completed a clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the three-match series. India will now be up against a buoyant New Zealand side. New Zealand’s tour of India will kick off with a three-match ODI series. After the completion of ODIs, the two teams will be involved in a three-match T20I series. The opening encounter of the New Zealand’s white-ball tour of India is slated to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after clinching a sensational ODI series triumph over Pakistan. New Zealand team management had to face a big jolt ahead of the India tour after their fast bowler Adam Milne was ruled out of competitive cricket. Milner will not be a part of the New Zealand ODI squad due to a hamstring injury. Blair Tickner later replaced Milner in the ODI side.

Ahead of the first ODI match between India and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs NZ Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs New Zealand first ODI match.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming

The first ODI match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs NZ Match Details

The IND vs NZ match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18, at 1:30 pm IST.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Devon Conway, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ish Sodhi

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mohammd Shami

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c), Glenn Phillips, Micheal Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Dough Bracewell, Matt Henry

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here