IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction For WTC Final 2021: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable 11s For World Test Championship, India vs New Zealand, June 18, Southampton Friday

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s World Test Championship Final match between India and New Zealand: After a two-year wait, the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) Final match between India and New Zealand will start from June 18, at the Ageas Bowl, in Southampton. The WTC Final was initially set to be hosted at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, however, due to COVID-19 concerns, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shifted the final fixture to Southampton.

The maiden World Test Championship race that started in August 2019 and was to be played in a bi-annual cycle. Both sides had met once during the qualification phase in which New Zealand hosted India for a two-match Test series which they won by 2-0.

Ahead of the World Test Championship Final match between India and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs NZ Telecast

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for the IND vs NZ WTC Final match in India

IND vs NZ Live Streaming

The match between IND vs NZ is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar

IND vs NZ Match Details

The match between IND vs NZ will start on Friday, June 18, at the Ageas Bowl, in Southampton. The game will start at 3:00 pm (IST).

IND vs NZ Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kane Williamson

Vice-Captain: Ajinkya Rahane

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson

Bowlers: Tim Boult, Tim Southee, Jasprit Bumrah, Ajaz Patel

India vs New Zealand probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

