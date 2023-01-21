IND vs NZ: Forgetful Rohit Sharma Fumbles At the Toss, Teammates Baffled | WATCH

India captain Rohit Sharma forgot what he wants to do after he won the toss against New Zealand in the second ODI in Raipur. The video which was shared by BCCI, shows a confused Sharma staying mum even as the presenter and former Head Coach Ravi Shastri bellowing: “So, India have won the toss…”

Also Read: IPL Franchise RCB Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed To ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’

Meanwhile, Rohit’s baffled look caught his Kiwi counterpart Tom Latham in complete surprise who didn’t expect the apprehension from the India skipper. Moreover, some of the India players who were practicing were also stunned to see their captain mumbling. Here’s the whole video.

Meanwhile, India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI match in Raipur. India are already 1-0 up in the series and would like to seal the series 2-0.

India will be expecting more runs from the middle order and discipline in the death overs as they look for a series sealing win against New Zealand in the second ODI here on Saturday.

With the city hosting its first-ever international game, a sell out crowd of 60,000 plus is expected to cheer the home team.

After being down and out at 131 for six, New Zealand were allowed to score another 206 runs in the chase of 350 and that should worry India.

The visitors looked like getting a remarkable come-from-behind win but the individual brilliance of Mohammed Siraj stopped them.

Also Read: ‘Still Doing It at the Highest Level at 38’: Virat Kohli Slams Cristiano Ronaldo’s Critics

With the bat, Shubman Gill, who scored a scintillating double century, had singlehandedly taken India to a competitive total with the others falling by the wayside. Virat Kohli’s individual effort had stood out in the previous game against Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya, who has not been at his belligerent best of late, will be expected to give final flourish to the innings. Accommodated in the middle-order following his double hundred performance in Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan would be itching to make the most of the opportunity after an off-day in Hyderabad.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has looked good and got starts but has not been able to convert, and Saturday could his day.

However, bigger concerns lie in the bowling department after the hiding the bowlers got from Michael Bracewell, who put the Indian attack to sword on Wednesday.

India brought Shardul Thakur into the team at the expense of the super quick Umran Malik considering his batting abilities. But the management needs to decide quickly if it wants a bowler who can bat or a specialist who can rattle the opposition with extra pace and get wickets in the middle overs.

(With Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here