IND vs NZ: 'He is An Easy Target'-Sanju Samson Faces Axe for Second ODI, Twitter Loses Calm

Sanju Samson was again on the bench as India announced their playing eleven for the second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton. Samson’s inclusion has been the bone of contention for fans on social media who have even accused BCCI of casteism for dropping the Kerala batter.

Here, it must be noted that Samson had a great IPL where he led Rajasthan Royals to the finals of IPL 2022. Furthermore, he was picked for India’s Ireland and England tour where he was subsequently dropped. Moreover, he wasn’t picked for T20 World Cup as well.

Nevertheless, he was back in the Indian team for New Zealand tour where he warmed the bench for the three-match T20I series. Although he did play in the first ODI match, he scored 36 off 38 balls. He was then dropped again in Hamilton, leaving his fans shocked. Here are some of the top Twitter reaction.

Cricket craze gonna end here. Thanks to BCCI. from viru, yuvi to msd to sanju samson. Sanju is a victim of favourism running in bcci. Until it is stopped, I won’t be watching any matches of team india. Replacing inform batsman is ridiculous. No more tweets #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/cCfxMz8uMX— ADARSH J S (@never_give_u_p_) November 27, 2022

#BCCI shame of you#SanjuSamson is deserve but not get chances in playing 11 pic.twitter.com/PFNLae65Tr— Bensen (@Bensen04553070) November 27, 2022

#SanjuSamson is dropped in one game in overseas condition. Last game was average of Sanju but how a player can proved himself entirely in just one game.i am speechless pic.twitter.com/N8Nh2Q08nm— Chetan Choudhary (@ChetanC75495924) November 27, 2022

Doesn’t make any sense. SKY has a poor ODI record, Pant hasn’t performed in white ball cricket, Samson played a good knock in last match. But you*****ing drop samson! Wow BCCI. #justiceforsamson #SanjuSamson https://t.co/jER4ZulT8o— Karthikeyan (@IamKarthi1818) November 27, 2022

Then what’s the point of being WK & flexible to bat at any position?!Once again they underline it #SanjuSamson is their easiest target.Not to forget he is dropped for Bangladesh ODIs as well, but Pant & Ishan are’nt.Coaches change, Captains change but Sanju’s fate remains same. pic.twitter.com/0XvXLcO1OU— Amal Sudhakaran (@amal_sachinism) November 27, 2022

Earlier New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second One-day International at Seddon Park here on Sunday. India have left out Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur to include Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar in the playing XI.

New Zealand have replaced Adam Milne with Michael Bracewell.

The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after winning the Auckland game by seven wickets.

