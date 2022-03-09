IND vs NZ, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Women Squad against New Zealand Women - Probable XIs

India Squad, New Zealand Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s World Cup Match: Mithali Raj-led Team India is set to face Sophie Devine’s New Zealand in the 8th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. The match between India Women and New Zealand Women will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton on Thursday, March 10, and it will kick off at 6:30 am (IST).

Despite winning their win in the opener by 107 runs versus bitter rivals Pakistan, India Women do not look in their best form yet. They entered the World Cup after losing a five-match ODI series 1-4 and one-off T20I 0-1 at the hands of New Zealand Women.

Even during their game against Pakistan, the senior Indian players like Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur looked out of place. While Harmanpreet was dismissed for 5 runs, Mithali scored 9 runs off 36 balls. Shafali Verma, who was dismissed for a six-ball duck, also seems to be going through a lean patch.

New Zealand started their World Cup campaign versus West Indies with a loss. They hammered Bangladesh Women by nine wickets in their most recent game to open their account on the points table.

India Women (IND-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) probable playing XIs:

New Zealand Women Possible Starting line-up: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

India Women Possible Starting line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

India vs New Zealand World Cup squads:

India Women’s squad for 2022 World Cup: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

New Zealand Women’s squad for 2022 World Cup: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

