IND vs NZ: Ishan's Inclusion in Place of Hardik Will Completely Change India's Selection Philosophy: Aakash Chopra

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Team India should continue with Hardik Pandya in playing XI for the crucial game against New Zealand. Hardik has been facing a lot of scrutiny for his bowling fitness as he didn’t bowl a single over in the recently concluded IPL 2021 and in India’s first 2021 T20 WC match against Pakistan. Hardik’s unavailability as a bowler is harming the balance of the India team as they lack a genuine fast-bowling all-rounder in their squad. After a humiliating defeat to Pakistan, many cricket critics have suggested India to pick Ishan Kishan over Hardik for the New Zealand clash. However, Chopra doesn’t agree with it as he feels Ishan’s inclusion in the place of Hardik will harm India’s balance even more.

The former India opener said that the question about Hardik’s place in the playing XI is not wrong at the moment.

“This narrative is bound to continue. When you look at Hardik Pandya and see he is not bowling you are bound to feel whether he actually fits into the team. The question isn’t wrong. In 2021 he hasn’t scored many runs and also missed a few games as well," Chopra said on his youtube channel.

However, the cricketer turned commentator said that it’s unfair to judge Hardik on the basis of his performance against Pakistan.

“But I will consider his performance against Pakistan. How can you judge a class player like Hardik based on just eight balls? But it’s a fact that he hasn’t made an impact with the bat this year. And when he is not bowling, India completely go out of balance because you only have five bowling options then," he said.

Chopra further elaborated on why Ishan’s inclusion in the place of Hardik will change India’s selection philosophy.

But Ishan in place of Hardik? No. Because if he does replace Hardik, he will have to open for India alongside Rohit. Then Rahul at No.4, Pant at No.5 and Suryakumar at No.6? Does it really make sense? If one defeat leads to such a big change then it only shows that we do not believe our selection process. Ishan’s inclusion will completely change India’s selection philosophy. India can although make changes in their bowling attack. I feel India should continue with Hardik for the New Zealand game and Ishan will have to wait for his opportunity," he said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Pandya rolled his arms and started bowling in the nets on Wednesday ahead of the crucial Super 12 contest against New Zealand. He bowled close to 20 minutes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur in one of the nets as head coach Ravi Shastri and mentor MS Dhoni monitored his progress.

