CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home » Cricket Home » News » IND vs NZ: 'Kulcha Back After Long Time'-Netizens Nostalgic After Rohit Sharma Reveals Playing Eleven
2-MIN READ

IND vs NZ: 'Kulcha Back After Long Time'-Netizens Nostalgic After Rohit Sharma Reveals Playing Eleven

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 13:49 IST

Indore, India

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are back together.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are back together.

Earlier they had played together in just two matches in Sri Lanka in 2021 after their sting together in 2019 World Cup.

In what could be an interesting move, India opted to field Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing eleven for the third and final ODI match against New Zealand. This meant the famed duo of ‘Kulcha’ returned after more than two years in oblivion. This duo made their impact when India toured South Africa in 2017-18 season and played a crucial role in Virat Kohli lifting the trophy in the Rainbow Nation for the first time in ODIs.

With Kuldeep’s form taking a dip since 2019 IPL, the duo hardly played together until today when they were fielded in the side once again. Meanwhile the Twitterati had a fun time after realising that Kulcha will finally play together.

Earlier they had played together in just two matches in Sri Lanka in 2021.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third ODI here on Tuesday. India made two changes, bringing in Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

For New Zealand, Doug Bracewell replaced Henry Shipley in the playing XI.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

About the Author
Cricketnext Staff
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More
Tags:
  1. India vs New Zealand 2023
  2. Kuldeep Yadav
  3. yuzvendra chahal
first published:January 24, 2023, 13:49 IST
last updated:January 24, 2023, 13:49 IST
Read More