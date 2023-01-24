IND vs NZ: 'Kulcha Back After Long Time'-Netizens Nostalgic After Rohit Sharma Reveals Playing Eleven

In what could be an interesting move, India opted to field Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing eleven for the third and final ODI match against New Zealand. This meant the famed duo of ‘Kulcha’ returned after more than two years in oblivion. This duo made their impact when India toured South Africa in 2017-18 season and played a crucial role in Virat Kohli lifting the trophy in the Rainbow Nation for the first time in ODIs.

With Kuldeep’s form taking a dip since 2019 IPL, the duo hardly played together until today when they were fielded in the side once again. Meanwhile the Twitterati had a fun time after realising that Kulcha will finally play together.

KulCha playing together finally #INDvNZ— ted mosby (@nowShakeeit) January 24, 2023

Kulcha is back again !!!! pic.twitter.com/3rMj5yhc8U— SUPRVIRAT (@ishant_tweetz) January 24, 2023

KulCha to be in action together again!!! Shami and Siraj expectedly rested. And Umran gets a game, finally!!! Duffy comes in for Shipley for NZ #IndvsNZ #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/UPoMg7US2d— Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 24, 2023

Yuzi Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are playing together in ODIs for a long time - The KulCha returns in ODIs!!— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 24, 2023

Oh wow Kulcha is back middle overs sorted.Also watch out for Jacob Duffy that’s a good pick.. should have played ahead of Shipley from the start of the series— Archer (@poserarcher) January 24, 2023

Kulcha playing today after so many days , vikrant Gupta ,Harsha bhogle and many more getting orgasm Bsdk Indore me do wristy kon khilata h bc #INDvNZ — Vishal (@Fanpointofviews) January 24, 2023

Earlier they had played together in just two matches in Sri Lanka in 2021.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third ODI here on Tuesday. India made two changes, bringing in Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

For New Zealand, Doug Bracewell replaced Henry Shipley in the playing XI.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.

