IND vs NZ 2022 Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20: Focus on Young Brigade And Opening Combo as India Take on New Zealand

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 11:17 IST
Mount Maunganui
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Updates: The series opener in Wellington was a washout and there’s forecast of weather impacting the second T20I to be played today in Mount Maunganui as well. There’s forecast for thunderstorms and it’s likely there could be a curtailed game. Fingers crossed. If the rain gods permit, the contest will see a young India eleven take the field against New Zealand under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Read More
More good news. Sun has started peeking our from the clouds now. Weather continues to improve.
So the good news is that it’s not raining but there’s cloud cover. Players of the two teams are currently warming up.
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captan), Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel
Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi
Who should open for India?
Is Bhuvneshwar going to be around for the T20 World Cup in 2024 with a sharp decline in his pace? Does he have enough time to work around his issues as he is not potent enough on good batting tracks? Not many T20Is are lined-up next year and he is largely becoming a single-format player, so where does it leave him? At this moment, all the answers seem to be in negative and hence a question arises whether playing the senior-most pacer would be akin to taking away an opportunity from a youngster to get into the groove.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand to be played today. The first T20I was abandoned without toss due to persistent rain and unfortunately, there’s forecast of rain today as well. Let’s hope that it stays away, at least during the contest.
What date will the 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and India be played?
The 2nd T20I match of the series between India vs New Zealand will take place on November 20, Sunday.
Where will the match New Zealand vs India be played?
The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played at the Bay Oval Ground, Mount Maunganui.
What time will the New Zealand vs India match begin?
The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and India will begin at 12:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India match?
The New Zealand vs India match will be telecast on DD Sports.
How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India match?
The New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match can be streamed live on Amazon Prime.
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Probable XIs
India Predicted Line-up: Shreyas Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Daryl Joseph Mitchell, Ish Sodhi.
