IND vs NZ: Moments After Getting ODI Cap, Umran Malik Saved By Teammates From Collision | WATCH

India handed debuts to two youngsters as they took on New Zealand in the first ODI match in Auckland. Unarguably, this was big moment for these two and one of them was clearly unnerved by the occasion. So much so that he almost collided with the cameraman who covering the cap-handing ceremony. In the video, which has now gone viral, Umran Malik was seen being congratulated by Shikhar Dhawan after which the youngster tried to go back to his usual position where he was left startled by the close proximity with the cameraman who was busy shooting.

Nonetheless, some of the teammates warned him which helped avert the collision. “Camera hai udhar,” a voice can be heard saying as the teammates broke into a laughter. The 23-year-old cricketer from Jammu made a mark in the 2021 and 2022 IPL after which he was picked into the India side for Ireland and England tour in June. He also made his debut against England in the third T20I before being dropped from the side. Eventually, he lost out of T20 World Cup as well.

Nevertheless, he was back on Kiwi land and is assumed to be India’s next pace bowling sensation by the time 2023 ODI World Cup arrives. Malik has an orthodox action which is well complemented with an accurate run up which helps him generates pace at an excess of 150 plus. Watch the full incident below.

Earlier Arshdeep Singh was also handed his ODI cap. by skipper Shikhar Dhawan even as the rest of the squad members celebrated and clapped around them. India are in New Zealand where they are kicking off their build up to 2023 ODI World Cup which is exactly 11 months away.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl Friday in the first one-day international against India at Eden Park. Williamson returns to the New Zealand team after missing the third Twenty20 international on Tuesday because of a pre-arranged medical appointment. India won the series 1-0. New Zealand has named four seam bowlers with Tim Southee being joined by Matt Henry, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson. All-rounder Mitchell Santner provides the spin option.

