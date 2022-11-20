IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer's Aggressive Reaction After Getting Out in Bizarre Way | WATCH

India batter Shreyas Iyer discovered a bizarre way to get himself out in the second T20I against New Zealand at Mount Manganui. Although, India won the match, but it was Iyer’s wicket that became a talking point on social media with several fans questioning his inclusion in the playing eleven which came at the expense of Shubman Gill.

Earlier Suryakumar Yadav displayed his unmatched superiority in the shortest format with a breathtaking hundred as India outplayed New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20. Surya struck a sensational 111 not out off 51 balls for his second T20 century and fired India to 191 for six.

Promoted to number three, the 32-year-old toyed with the bowlers to lift India to a challenging total after New Zealand put the visitors in to bat.

He smashed boundaries and sixes at will, his last 64 runs coming off just 18 balls. His entertaining innings had 11 fours and seven sixes and his strike rate was an incredible 217.64.

New Zealand bowlers appeared clueless as Surya kept strung together some extraordinary shots.

The hosts kept losing wickets in the run chase and never looked in hunt. In the end, New Zealand were all out for 126 in 18.5 overs.

With first game being washed out, India now lead the three match series 1-0 with the final game to be played on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, coming back to Iyer’s dismissal, the batter walked back on his own stumps while trying to play the bowler off his hips. He was out after scoring 13 off 9 balls. Initially, he had no idea what had happened but then realized that he had disturbed his own furniture. WATCH.

Coming back to the match, New Zealand were dealt a setback at the start of the chase when the dangerous Finn Allen went for an expansive drive off a Bhuvneshwar Kumar outswinger only to be caught at third man.

Opener Devon Conway (25 off 22) and skipper Kane Williamson (61 off 52) stitched a 56-run stand but could not find the big hits that were needed to keep up with the asking rate.

Conway was caught at deep backward square leg while going for the sweep against Washington Sundar. The big hitting Glenn Phillips had to do something special to bring New Zealand back in the game.

He made his intentions clear with a crisp slog sweep off Yuzvendra Chahal that went all the way but two ball later, the same shot led to his downfall.

With New Zealand struggling to 89 for five in the 14th over, the game was as good as over.

It was a good comeback game Yuzvendra Chahal (2/26) who surprisingly did not get a single game in the recent World Cup. Part time off-spinner Deepak Hooda struck thrice in the 19th over and ended up with a four wicket haul. Skipper Hardik Pandya did not bowl.

Earlier, India’s experiment to open with Rishabh Pant did not work as he fell after a sluggish six off 13 balls. While Surya was once again in a league of his own, other batters who showed intent but could not go on were opener Ishan Kishan (36 off 31) and number four Shreyas Iyer (13 of 9).

