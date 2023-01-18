IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill Roars Loud After Reaching Double Century With Hat-trick of Sixes | WATCH

Young opener Shubman Gill slammed a majestic double century in the first ODI against New Zealand to script history in Hyderabad. The 23-year-old becomes the youngest to score a double ton in ODIs. It was a knock of total domination from Shubman as he stamped his authority over bowlers on a surface where other Indian batters failed to get going. He scored 208 runs and guided India to a mammoth 349/8 in 50 overs.

The talented opener achieved the massive feat in the penultimate over of the innings. He smashed his former IPL teammate Lockie Ferguson for a hat-trick of sixes to complete his double ton and celebrated it in style by roaring loud as the whole dressing room stood up for him.

He connected the first six over fine leg, and followed it up with a second one over long-off and then the last one was hit straight down the ground to reach the milestone.

The 23-year-old was dismissed for 208 in the final over of the match as Glenn Phillips grabbed a stunning catch off Henry Shipley’s delivery to end a glorious knock.

Gill also became the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in ODIs -19 innings. He achieved the feat quicker than Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who took 24 innings to reach the milestone.

He started the match 106 runs short of the 1000-run mark and he smashed an incredible century to script history and register his name in several record books.

He became the youngest to score a double centurion in ODIs as he edged past Ishan Kishan in the list who achieved the feat last year when he was 24 years and 145 days old.

He has joined the elusive list of Indian players - Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Kishan to score a double ton in ODIs.

Gill reached his first fifty in 52 balls, before reaching his century off 87 balls. He then went from 100 to 150 in 35 balls, and the jump from 150 to 200 happened in just 23 balls, with his overall strike rate at 139.6, taking India to nearly reaching 350. His magnificent knock was laced with 19 fours and 9 sixes.

