IND vs NZ: Skipper Virat Kohli Sets Some Unwanted Records After Controversial 4-Ball Duck in Mumbai

Skipper Virat Kohli registered his name in some unwanted record books after a four-ball duck against New Zealand on Day 2 of the second Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. On his return after a brief break, Kohli failed to open his account as he was adjourned LBW on Ajaz Patel’s delivery. However, the dismissal raised several eyebrows as Kohli decided to take the review and the replay showed that the ball hitting the bat first. But the third umpire Virender Sharma felt that the evidence was inconclusive and asked the on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary to stick to his decision.

The Indian skipper wasn’t happy with the decision as he had a chat with umpire Chaudhary before leaving the ground, he also slammed the bat to the ground. The TV cameras then caught him standing in the dressing room balcony, visibly upset with the decision, which was a touch and go one.

Kohli is going through a rough patch as his last international century came way back in 2019 and the four-ball duck makes it a bit worse with his name getting registered in some unwanted record books.

Most ducks by an India captain in home Tests

Virat Kohli - 6

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi - 5

MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev - 3

Most ducks by an Indian Skipper in a Calendar Year

4 Bishan Bedi in 1976

4 Kapil Dev in 1983

4 MS Dhoni in 2011

4 Virat Kohli in 2021*

Most ducks scored by a Test captain

13 Stephen Fleming

10 Graeme Smith

10 Virat Kohli*

8 Michael Atherton/ Hansie Cronje/ MS Dhoni

Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel struck twice in the same over to dismiss India’s captain Virat Kohli and number three Cheteshwar Pujara for ducks in the second Test on Friday, leaving the hosts 111-3 at tea.

Left-arm Patel also picked up the first Indian wicket to fall, when Shubman Gill was caught by Ross Taylor at first slip after making 44.

The morning session of the match was wiped off due to wet outfield after overnight heavy rain.

