IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup | Will be Interesting to see How Trent Boult Bowls to Rohit Sharma: Sunil Gavaskar

Team India is all set to resume their T20 World Cup campaign after a break of 6 days with the mega clash against New Zealand which is touted as the virtual quarterfinal. Both India and New Zealand lost their first match of the tournament to Pakistan and now the race for the semifinal spot intensifies between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson and Co. have been a roadblock for Team India in the past couple of ICC events and Kohli’s men need to break the jinx on Sunday to make their case strong for the semifinals spot.

The mega clash will also witness several big match-ups between two-star players of both teams and one of them is going to be Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult who played for the same franchise in the IPL.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar said that it will be interesting to see how Boult bowls to Rohit in the crucial clash.

“What will be interesting to see is how Trent Boult bowls to Rohit Sharma. In the game against Pakistan Kane Williamson seemed to have erred in not giving the new ball to Boult. The white ball swings and seams for barely a few overs and your best bowler has to be given the hard new ball and not brought on after a few overs have been bowled,” wrote in his column for Khaleej Times.

The Indian batters struggled against the left-arm pace of Shaheen Afridi including Rohit which will make the battle between Boult and the hitman more intense.

However, Gavaskar feels that Team India should not make too many changes in their XI after just one defeat as it will reflect a sign of panic.

“They wouldn’t be looking to make too many changes after a defeat for that is a sure sign of panic and frankly, there is no need for that. The only concern would be the shoulder injury to Hardik Pandya and he is reported to have bowled a few deliveries in the nets which encourages the belief that he could be the sixth bowler if required in the team,” he added.

