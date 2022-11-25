IND vs NZ: 'That's Where He Took the Game Away from Us'-Shikhar Dhawan Mentions Shardul Thakur Over as Game-Changing Moment

India were beaten comprehensively by New Zealand in the first of the three-match ODI series in Auckland. Batting first, India posted a total of 306, but couldn’t defend that total as New Zealand completely batted them out of the match. Riding on a 200-plus stand between Kane Williamson and Tom Latham, the hosts hunted down the target with three overs to spare.

In the end, India skipper Shikhar Dhawan mentioned the bowlers had erred in their lengths.

“We felt good about the total. First 10-15 overs the ball did a lot. It’s a bit different than other grounds. Have to plan accordingly. Today we’ve bowled short of length and Latham attacked us there. That’s where he took the game away from us especially in the 40th over," he told host broadcasters after the match.

“That’s where the momentum shifted. Really enjoy playing here. Would’ve been happier if we won but that’s part and parcel. They’re all young boys and lots of learning for them. Bowling side and fielding side as well (what areas need improvement?). We need to implement our plans more wisely and make sure we don’t make the batsmen play on their strength.”

At the end of the 39th over, New Zealand needed 91 in 66 balls at nearly 8.30 runs an over. Shardul Thakur (1/63) had completed a forgettable 40th over, the hosts were in total control of the game, with Latham amassing 25 runs with the help of four fours and a six.

That over swung the match firmly in New Zealand’s favour as the visitors struggled to contain Latham who galloped towards victory.

Latham’s belligerent innings comprised as many as 19 boundaries and five sixes, while Williamson hit seven fours and one maximum.

Tearaway pacer Umran Malik (2/66) made his presence felt on debut with his thunderbolts after an impressive show by the Indian batters, though the youngster from Jammu proved to be expensive.

Coming off a first-ball duck, Shreyas Iyer found form with a neat half-century before Washington Sundar blazed away to a 16-ball 37 to guide India to a competitive total.

Besides Iyer’s 76-ball 80, Shikhar Dhawan (72 off 77 balls) and Shubman Gill (50 off 65), too, struck fluent fifties after the tourists were sent in to bat.

Umran bagged his maiden ODI wicket when Devon Conway went for an expansive drive off a quick delivery, only to get an outside edge for Rishabh Pant to complete an easy catch.

Daryl Mitchell became Umran’s second victim when he slashed one towards deep point. That wasn’t one the best of deliveries bowled by him on the day but the pressure he generated with his earing pace certainly helped him in getting the wicket.

However, Williamson and Latham rallied to lift the Kiwis to victory with a big partnership, leaving the Indians stunned.

Earlier, Sundar smashed three sixes and as many fours to prop up India at the death, while Iyer hit four maximums and four boundaries, having entered the game after his duck in the final T20 International two days ago.

