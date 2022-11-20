IND vs NZ: Tim Southee Completes Hattrick After Suryakumar Yadav Ton, But India Post 192-Run Target

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee completed a stunning hattrick, but couldn’t stop India from reaching a formidable target of 191/6 in the allotted 20 overs during the second of the three-match T20I series. Batting first at Mount Manganui, India, riding on century from Suryakumar Yadav (SKY), finished on an imposing total. But Southee managed to slip in a hattrick as he accounted for the wickets of India captain Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar.

It all happened in the final over of the match when Southee managed to had Pandya caught at long off the third delivery and then dismissed Hooda and Sundar off the next two balls to finish his class act. Earlier the in-form Suryakumar Yadav fired yet again with a scintillating hundred as India posted 191 for six against New Zealand in the second T20 International here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat first, India lost Rishabh Pant (6) early while Ishan Kishan faced 31 balls for his 36 runs at the Bay Oval. Coming off an excellent T20 World Cup campaign, Suryakumar continued in the same vein and smashed his way to an unbeaten 111 off only 51 balls. He hit 11 fours and seven sixes.

The returning Shreyas Iyer failed to make an impact, getting out for a nine-ball 13. Tim Southee picked up a hat-trick when he took three wickets on the trot in the innings’ last over to finish with figures of 3/34.

Surya came at number three in Virat Kohli’s absence and smashed boundaries and sixes at will, his last 64 runs coming off just 18 balls.

It might not look simple to the naked eye but in his own words, Surya kept it “simple" and executed his amazing range of strokes as per the field placements.

If the spinners pitched it full on off stump, he was happy to play the inside out shot over cover and when the faster bowlers targeted his stumps on good length, he helped the ball sail past fine leg for a bunch of sixes. In total, Surya collected 11 fours and seven sixes.

He brought up his second century off 49 balls with an aerial drive that went wide of sweeper cover.

Surya went berserk in the penultimate over bowled by Lockie Ferguson, hammering four boundaries and a phenomenal six over deep point. The fast bowler had clearly run out of ideas with Surya on song.

The last five overs yielded 72 runs. Tim Southee bowled a brilliant 20th over and stemmed the free flow of runs by taking a hat-trick. He dismissed Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya on the trot.

