IND vs NZ: Tom Latham Takes Out Back-of-the-Bat Sweep Against Chahal, Commentators In Awe | WATCH

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Latham scored a record-breaking century against India in the second ODI on Friday and guided his side to a resounding seven-wicket win. Latham pulled off some exquisite shots throughout the game and produced a sensational match-winning knock. One particular shot that he played in the 46th over of the game, has now become a big talking point on social media. Latham, while facing leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, showed presence of mind and played a unique shot using the back of the bat. The well-timed reverse sweep guided the ball past the wicketkeeper for a boundary.

Also Read: ‘Batting at Six Or Seven Tough Job, Only MS Dhoni Has Mastered It…And Now I Am Doing It’

Latham’s track record against India has been simply sensational. On Friday, the Kiwi batter just extended it by playing a stellar knock. Latham’s average against India has been 65.07. He has two centuries and five centuries under his belt against India. Overall, he has scored 846 runs at a strike rate of 98.94 after playing 17 matches against India in ODIs. His first century against India was back in October 2017. The 30-year-old had played an unbeaten knock of 103 in that contest to guide the Kiwis to a six-wicket victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read: ‘Instead of Extra Batter, Why Didnt They Play Deepak Hooda?’-Former Selector Wants ‘Bold Decisions’

Latham now scripted the highest score by a Kiwi in the 50-over format against India in the opening ODI on Friday. The southpaw slammed 19 boundaries and five sixes to score unbeaten 145 runs in just 104 balls. He stitched a mammoth partnership of 221 along with skipper Kane Williamson in Auckland.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

“Just one of those days when everything comes off. Having a bit of fun in the end… It was nice to put the ball in the gaps and run hard. I guess the preparation has been nice… Washington Sundar was getting a bit of turn. Small ground, so you can capitalise in the end. Nice partnership with Kane, who played beautifully,” Latham said after the triumph over India.

Batting first, the visitors had posted an impressive total of 306. Shreyas Iyer emerged as India’s highest scorer with 80. Kiwi pacers Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson picked up three wickets in the game.

The next ODI is slated to be played on Sunday at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here