IND vs NZ: 'Try And Decode That for Us'-Rahul Dravid's 'Ninja' Gesture Leaves Harsha Bhogle Baffled | WATCH

India Head Coach Rahul Dravid was always known as the stoic gentleman from Bengaluru who no matter what would never show his emotions on the field. His knocks in Test match cricket which earned him the nickname ‘The Wall’ came in the most toughest places like Adelaie in Australia and especially under trying circumstances like 2001 Eden Gardens.

Also Read: IND vs NZ: ‘Conditions Were Not As Good As It Seemed’-Mohammed Shami Says New Zealand ‘Got Out Early’

Nevertheless, the 50-year-old decided to breath easy and let his hair down as he became the Head Coach in 2021, often sporting his candid smiles on camera without any tinge of hesitation. Moreover, he can also be seen doing his high-fives when India beat Pakistan at MCG in T20 World Cup 2022 recently. To sum it all, Dravid has suddenly turned into his own man not afraid to do his things. To drive home the point, he is no longer hesitant to show off his emotions which might come across as iffy sometimes.

One such instance came to the fore on Saturday after India beat New Zealand to win the three-match ODI series 2-0 in Raipur. After the game ended, Dravid was caught on camera doing ‘ninja’ gesture. The video shows him moving both his hands; it seemed he was premeditating some shot. Even Harsha Bhogle, who was commentating, said: “Try and decode that for us." WATCH the full video.

Earlier, India’s relentless pace attack ran through a fragile New Zealand batting line-up as the hosts cantered to an eight-wicket win in the second ODI to seal the three-match series here on Saturday.

The Mohammed Shami-led attack produced an incisive effort to bowl out New Zealand for a meagre 108 before India knocked off the runs in 20.1 overs. Rohit Sharma hit a sublime 50 off 51 balls while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 off 53 deliveries.

IND vs NZ: ‘Know a Big Score Hasn’t Come But Happy With How I’m Going’

It was an emphatic win but the sea of fans that had flocked the remotely located Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium for Raipur’s first international game was left wanting for more due to the early finish.

Shami (3/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) made life tough for the batters with their high-quality seam bowling reducing New Zealand to a dismal 15 for five after Rohit opted to bowl. The odd ball stopping made the New Zealand batters’ job tougher though the Indian openers made batting look easy in the evening.

The third and final ODI will be played in Indore on Tuesday.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here