IND vs NZ: Umran Malik Knocks Off Michael Bracewell's Stumps With Fiery Delivery | WATCH

Umran Malik cleaned up New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell in a jaffa of delivery during the third and final T20I match in Ahmedabad. The delivery had so much pace that the bails flew away, crossing the 30-yards circle in a flash. It all happened during the New Zealand innings as they came out to chase 235 run target at the Narendra Modi stadium. After being reduced to 21/4, the visitors needed solid innings from Bracewell but it wasn’t to be. Thanks to Umran.

His 150-plus delivery broke the southpaw’s defence and sent him packing. It was a brute of a ball. WATCH.

Unlike other bowlers, Umran is someone who can not only bowl 150 plus, but can also maintain that speed for a longer period of time.

Umran Malik comes into the attack and Michael Bracewell is bowled for 8 runs.A beauty of a delivery from Umran 💥 Live - https://t.co/1uCKYafzzD #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/nfCaYVch4b — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

Riding on Gill’s brilliance, India posted 234 for 4 after electing to bat.

New Zealand never got going in the huge chase as Indian bowlers performed in unison to bowl out the visitors for a mere 66 in 12.1 overs, the third lowest score for the Kiwis in this format.

Skipper Hardik Pandya led the bowling department with figures of 4/16, while Umran Malik (2/9), Shivam Mavi (2/12) and Arshdeep Singh (2/16) scalped two wickets each.

New Zealand lost Finn Allen in the fifth ball of the opening over bowled by Pandya, caught by Suryakumar Yadav.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep struck with his first delivery, as Devon Conway lobbed a fuller delivery to Pandya at mid-off.

New Zealand continued to lose wickets as Mark Champman got a faint inside edge which went straight to Ishan Kishan off Arshdeep’s last delivery of the over.

Wickets kept on tumbling like of pack of cards for New Zealand with Glenn Phillips becoming the next victim, caught by Suryakumar at slips off Pandya.

Down at 13 for 4 after three overs, it was all but over for New Zealand.

The situation became even worst for New Zealand when Michael Bracewell was cleaned up up by a fast delivery from Umran Malik.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner (13) and Daryl Mitchell (35) then added 32 runs for the sixth wicket before Shivam Mavi dismissed the former, caught by Suryakumar at deep midwicket fence as the left-hander tried to heave a short ball.

Mavi struck again a ball later, removing Ish Sodhi (0) caught by Tripathi at backward point as New Zealand slumped to 53 for seven in nine overs.

