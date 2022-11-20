IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli's 'Video Game Innings' Remark for India Batter Goes Viral Within Minutes

Former India captain Virat Kohli’s tweet on Surya Kumar Yadav after the batter hit his second international T20 century is going viral. Earlier in the day, SKY had slammed his second T20 century against New Zealand at Mount Manganui, hitting 111 unbeaten runs off just 51 balls in the second T20I match. It was hitting at a strike rate of more than 200! No surprises, Kohli who had batted with SKY a lot of late, came out and tweeted on this whole innings, calling it a ‘video game innings.’

Coming back to this wonderful knock, the Mumbaikar came out to bat at three in Kohli’s absence and started to toy with the field after India had lost Pant early upon losing the toss and batting first. The experiment to open with Rishabh Pant did not work as he fell after a sluggish six off 13 balls. India’s powerplay approach was in focus before the game but not much was delivered on that front, with the team reaching 42 for one in six overs.

It might not look simple to the naked eye but in his own words, Surya kept it “simple" and executed his amazing range of strokes as per the field placements.

If the spinners pitched it full on off stump, he was happy to play the inside out shot over cover and when the faster bowlers targeted his stumps on good length, he helped the ball sail past fine leg for a bunch of sixes. In total, Surya collected 11 fours and seven sixes.

He brought up his second century off 49 balls with an aerial drive that went wide of sweeper cover. Surya went berserk in the penultimate over bowled by Lockie Ferguson, hammering four boundaries and a phenomenal six over deep point. The fast bowler had clearly run out of ideas with Surya on song.

The last five overs yielded 72 runs. Tim Southee bowled a brilliant 20th over and stemmed the free flow of runs by taking a hat-trick. He dismissed Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya on the trot.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who is out holidaying in Nainital, couldn’t hold himself before praising the batter for his unreal innings.

“Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him,” he tweeted.

Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

