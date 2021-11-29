Ind vs NZ: 'You Have to Put Him There'-Dinesh Karthik Feels Ravichandran Ashwin On Par With Legendary Kapil Dev

Cricketer-turned-pundit Dinesh Karthik has lauded Ravichandran Ashwin, saying that he must be spoken in the same breath as of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev. The Tamil Nadu cricketer, who has shared the dressing room with Ravi Ashwin up close, made a frank assessment about the 35-year-old who had to sit out of India’s England tour despite warming up for the series in style.

“Obviously, I don’t think I am in a place to judge both of them, but I must admit that they should be spoken of in the same breath when it comes to Indian cricket because both of them have been match-winners, have been exemplary, and have been definitely the two best all-rounders to have come out of this soil for a long, long time,” Karthik said during a discussion with Simon Doull on Cricbuzz.

“You have to put him there (among India’s best all-rounders) with the number of Man of the Series he has won, the accolades he has got obviously.”

Ashwin went onto take three wickets in both the innings in Kanpur. He also batted decently, scoring 38 in the first innings, followed by 32 in the second essay of the game. He also surpassed the wicket tally set by Harbhajan Singh in Test cricket.

“Getting 417 wickets in 80 Tests is an unbelievable record to have and the fact that he’s contributed and scored five hundreds, much more than a lot of the batters who play for a longer period of time in Test matches. There are people who have played 30-35 Tests, and still haven’t managed five hundreds,” Karthik added.

Ashwin dismissed Tom Latham to claim his 418th Test wicket and go past Harbhajan Singh on the fifth and final day of the opening Test against New Zealand here. He is now only behind Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev in the overall standings.

