IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: India Heaps Praise on Men in Blue After Memorable Victory Over Pakistan

Team India began their Asia Cup 2022 campaign in optimal fashion with 5 wicket win over old foes Pakistan as Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja powered India to 148 in 19.4 overs bettering Pakistan’s total of 147.

Social media was filled with joyous posts celebrating the victory led by the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Modi.

“#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory” tweeted the Indian premier.

General Secretary of the Indian National Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted ” Hurrah! हम जीत गए। Congratulations to team India for a glorious performance and win. Well played, men in blue! जय हिंद!”

Member of Congress Rahul Gandhi tweeted “What a thriller of a match! Well played, #TeamIndia The beauty of sports is how it inspires and unites the country – with a feeling of great joy & pride.”

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was mightily impressed by the performance of the team. “Wow wow wow ! Fantastic Hardik Pandya. Sab kuchh main karega. Brilliant performance by Bhuvi, good hand by Jaddu and Kohli as well. Glad to see a close #INDvsPAK match after a long time. Mast maza aa gaya.”

Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was overjoyed with Hardik Pandya’s performance as suggested by his usage of the emoticons “Pandeyyyyaaa India won”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma posted an update with a picture of the man of the match. The caption read “Stupendous victory What brilliant teamwork to clinch the game against Pakistan! Well played our bright Men in Blue. Congratulations on your well-deserved win. Hardik ~ an amazing game”

MP Raghav Chadha uploaded a message that read “This was a cliffhanger. What a delight to watch India deliver against arch-rivals! Congratulations on the win, Team India”

Minister of health and family affairs Dr Mankush Mandaviya’s tweet read “What a match! Congratulations Team India for the amazing victory against #Pakistan. India is very delighted & proud of the great performance.”

Member of Parliament, P Chidambaran recorded a post that read “India and Pakistan played a great match of cricket Either could have won, eventually India won The big winner was the game of cricket The bigger winner was the sportsmanship displayed by both sides”

Pushkar Singh Dhami, CM of Uttarakhand posted a message that read “Well done #TeamIndia ! Congratulations to Team India for registering a wonderful victory over Pakistan while performing well in the Asia Cup and best wishes for the future” when translated.

India are slated to take on Hong Kong next on the 31st of August in their second match of the tournament.

