IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: 'Stigma of India Too Big a Team For Pakistan is Broken' - Moin Khan

Former wicketkeeper Moin Khan feels that the current Pakistan team has all the ability to win the match against India and the Asia Cup 2022 trophy. Pakistan team impressed many with its performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup where they managed to outclass India for the first time in World Cup events. However, after the 2017 Champions Trophy, Pakistan have not won any major title and their eyes are set on the Asia Cup glory.

ASIA CUP 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Babar Azam and Co. suffered a huge blow ahead of the tournament after their leading pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi injured his leg and was ruled out of the Aisa Cup. The last time when Pakistan clashed against India, Shaheen ran riot with the ball by dismissing Indian opener Rohit Sharm and KL Rahul cheaply. He also got the wicket of batting maverick Virat Kohli in that match.

The former Pakistan wicketkeeper hailed the consistency of Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as the duo has performed exceedingly well in the past couple of years at the top. The Pakistan captain is currently ranked ICC number 1 T20I batter, while Rizwan is placed at number 3.

“Cricket has become too quick. But you have to praise the consistency of players such as Babar Azam. Rizwan has also stepped up his game, whereas Shaheen has also come up with remarkable performances, but unfortunately, he is missing out. I believe this is Pakistan’s best team and they possess the ability to win,” Moin was quoted as saying to Cricket Pakistan.

Also Read | ‘We’re All Very Proud of You’: AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis’ Special Message for Virat Ahead of 100th T20I Game – WATCH



Moin suggested Pakistan have broken the stigma that India are too big for them and said that they can beat Rohit Sharma and Co if they play with an aggressive approach.

“The stigma that India is too big a team for us and we can’t beat them is broken. They also made many changes and their team isn’t as strong. If we adopt an aggressive approach and play together, we have all the ability to win the tournament,” he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here