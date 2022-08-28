'Big Mistake' - Furious Wasim Akram Lambasts Broadcaster For Showing Wrong Pakistan Playing Graphic on Air

Legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram was furious with a broadcaster blunder ahead of the much anticipated Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan as the world of cricket gears up for yet another instalment of the greatest rivalry in sport.

ASIA CUP 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

The Pakistani team named to take on their fiercest rivals included Shahnawaz Dahani in the place of Hassan Ali. But an error from the broadcaster’s end displayed the graphic of the playing eleven with Hassan’s name instead of Dahani.

LIVE: India vs Pakistan Latest Score, Asia Cup 2022 – Avesh Khan Strikes as Fakhar Zaman Departs on 10

This caused Akram to lose his cool as the famed seamer was told by coach Mohammad Yousuf that Dahani was named in the squad.

“The batting coach Mohammad Yousuf told me Dahani was playing, but clearly not, so if the Batting coach does not know who is playing, that is a big problem,” he said.

India vs Pakistan Live Reactions, Asia Cup 2022: Fans Troll Babar Azam After Early Dismissal Against India

The broadcaster realised the mistake and corrected it but, it did not save them from the ire of the fiery paceman who did not hold back.

Akram went on to say “You should be happy for the guy who put out the wrong team, it is a big game, it’s a big mistake”.

The neighbours take on each other in their opening fixture of the Asia Cup in Dubai as they hope to establish an early footing in the tournament.

An Indian team is a star-studded unit boasting the likes of quality players in each slot available. The biggest story of the day has to be the return of former Indian captain Virat Kholi who has been having a torrid time in an attempt to find his optimal form.

ALSO READ| India Can Beat Pakistan Irrespective of Toss Result, Feels Aakash Chopra

The 33-year-old who is a sight to behold when in form has found it rather difficult to get back to his prime batting form, but many hope this would be the perfect time for the man from New Delhi to find his feet and get back to his brilliant best.

Pakistan will be eyeing a win over their opponents to get off to a positive start but a lot of it will depend on the outing of their top order which includes top-quality batsmen such as Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here