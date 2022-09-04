IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Who Will Replace Ravindra Jadeja - Pick Your Strongest XI for Pakistan Clash

The cricket fans in India and Pakistan rarely see the two teams playing against each other. Nowadays, they are bound to wait for multi-nation tournaments to witness at least one encounter between the arch-rivals. But the excitement levels shoot up when the lovers of the game get to see more than one IND vs PAK game in a week.

Last Sunday, India’s campaign in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 had a victorious beginning. Rohit Sharma & Co defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets. A week later, these two teams cross paths once again in their first game in the Super 4 stage. In the last six days, India and Pakistan defeated Hong Kong to make the next round. The venue is still the same but, surprisingly, the squads are not.

Both teams have suffered injury blows but India’s condition seems a bit severe. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is out with injury and as per media reports, he might not even feature in the T20 World Cup. The management has roped in Axar Patel as the replacement but that doesn’t make the job easier.

Avesh Khan is down with fever and his availability for the Pakistan clash is yet to be known. He was already under the pump following the harsh treatment he received from the Hong Kong batters in the last encounter.

If the right-arm quick misses out, then India would be left with Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep, along with the only fast-bowling all-rounder in the squad, Hardik Pandya. The Men in Blue will have no option but to play one more spinner along with Yuzvendra Chahal and the one who replaces Jadeja.

India would need a left-hander to fill in Jadeja’s vacant space. Axar seems to be a like-for-like replacement and if he comes in, then the tussle gets more intense. With one place left in the lower order, it gets tougher for India to select from the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi.

Question also looms over the participation of Rishabh Pant who was benched in the opener against Pakistan. If Pant finds a spot and Dinesh Karthik gets benched, then Hooda could likely be in the line-up. Also, it has to be seen if KL Rahul manages to save his place in the final XI. The right-hand batter is returning after injury and finding it hard to be back among scoring ways.

It’s a no-brainer that Pakistan will return well-prepared after losing the last game by 5 wickets. India have to make some significant moves to carve their way ahead.

Ahead of the much-anticipated game of cricket, here present our Predicted XI for the Pakistan clash:

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

Now it’s time for you to pick the strongest XI for the mouth-watering game against the arch-rivals. Choose wisely!



