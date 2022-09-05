IND vs PAK: 'Babar Azam is a ...' Virat Kohli Reserves High Praise for the Pakistan Skipper

Former India captain Virat Kohli opened up on his camaraderie with Babar Azam and other Pakistan players after their first Super 4 clash on Sunday. India suffered a heartbreaking 5-wicket defeat to rivals Pakistan in a thrilling contest at Dubai International Cricket Stadium after crucial knocks from Mohammad Rizwan (71) and Mohammad Nawaz (42) in the 182-run chase.

India and Pakistan shared a great rivalry in international cricket and the political tensions between the two nations make things even more intense. However, in recent times, players of both teams are seen sharing good camaraderie with each other on the field.

Kohli talked about his off-field camaraderie with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and said he is much junior to him but is always keen to learn things.

“Babar is nice guy, we have had good conversations. Of course, he is much junior to me and about kingship and all I am not sure. But one thing is there he is always keen to learn so there is no surprise he is playing like this in all formats,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Kohli further said that the Pakistan players are quite friendly and as players of both teams shared a mutual respect for each other.

“It is always nice meeting and in fact other [Pakistan players] as well. They are very friendly and we have mutual respect for each other. I have certainly realized they are competitive, but there is respect there as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian batting maverick scored a sublime 60 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in the Super 4 stage clash. He struck 4 fours and a six, however, his astonishing running between the wickets was the highlight of the 44-ball stay in the middle.

Kohli reached his half-century with a magnificent six over deep-mid wicket off Mohammad Hasnain’s delivery. However, his efforts went in vain as India suffered a defeat in a last-over thriller.

Earlier, the 33-year-old scored unbeaten 59 runs against Hong Kong which played a big role in India’s thumping win in the group stage. However, Kohli looked more confident with his approach on Sunday as his mindset was clear about targeting the right bowler at right time.

