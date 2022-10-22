IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction For T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12s: Team Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy XI For India vs Pakistan, MCG, 1:30 PM IST

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan: Team India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. The high-voltage India-Pakistan clash is slated to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At the T20 World Cup, the two teams had last faced each other in 2021 and Pakistan had secured a convincing 10-wicket victory in that contest. Speedster Shaheen Afridi had picked up three wickets in that match to dismantle India top-order.

Afridi is now all set to make a comeback to competitive cricket in the match against India. Afridi’s return will certainly offer a big boost to Pakistan cricket team. However, he could not produce anything significant in the warm-up match against England. The left-arm pacer could not pick up a wicket after bowling two overs.

In the batting unit, Pakistan will heavily depend on their skipper Babar Azam and opener Mohammad Rizwan.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, on the other hand, displayed an outstanding performance to clinch a six-run win against defending T20 World Cup champions Australia in the practice match.

Ahead of the match between India and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs PAK Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs Pakistan match.

IND vs PAK Live Streaming

The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs PAK Match Details

The IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23, at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Arshdeep Singh

India vs Pakistan Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Arashdeep Singh

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

